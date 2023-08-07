OPINION: Unmanned sea drones striking targets near Russia’s Novorossiysk oil port and in the Black Sea have raised the stakes for potential disruption to oil exports, as Ukraine appears to be delivering on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent warning that the war is coming to Russia.
Sea-drone attacks and military bravado raise risks to lives and oil supplies
Urgent efforts are needed to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia, as seaborne attacks on Russian ships and Russia-China flotilla off the US coast highlight risks of escalation
7 August 2023 13:49 GMT Updated 7 August 2023 14:44 GMT
