Russell McCulley
Features and technology editor at Upstream
Opinion

Shareholder revolt shows the ‘complexity’ of navigating a low-carbon course

Companies are taking shots from multiple angles — and things could get much worse

Dissent Down Under: While a lot of energy investors and much of the public have turned against net zero initiatives, Woodside Energy shareholders rejected the company's climate plan for not being aggressive enough in a non-binding but still shocking move.
Energy TransitionWoodside EnergyMeg O'NeillNorth AmericaWestern Europe
Published 26 April 2024, 13:10Updated 26 April 2024, 13:10