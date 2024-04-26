Shareholder revolt shows the ‘complexity’ of navigating a low-carbon course

Russell McCulleyFeatures and technology editor at UpstreamFollow meOpinionShareholder revolt shows the ‘complexity’ of navigating a low-carbon courseCompanies are taking shots from multiple angles — and things could get much worseDissent Down Under: While a lot of energy investors and much of the public have turned against net zero initiatives, Woodside Energy shareholders rejected the company's climate plan for not being aggressive enough in a non-binding but still shocking move.Photo: Illustration: UPSTREAM/RYTIS DAUKANTAS