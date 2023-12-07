Indian state giant Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)’s move to revive much-delayed offshore developments in the gas-rich Krishna Godavari basin is a shot in the arm for the nation’s nascent deep-water industry, which could potentially witness increased activity in the coming years.

ONGC’s flagship east coast asset, KG-DWN-98/2, consists of three large but separate schemes, with the Indian player currently advancing on the $5 billion-plus Cluster-2 project, having put the development of the first and third clusters on the back burner for several years.

However, this month ONGC sent out strong signals to the market, highlighting its intent to breathe new life into the stalled Cluster-1 and Cluster-3 developments, a move that will boost long-term prospects for India’s east coast E&P scene.

The Indian player is targeting an integrated development of Cluster-1 along with the nearby GS-29 field, while also preparing a development plan for Cluster-3, which is home to UD-1, the nation’s deepest gas discovery.

Renewed deep-water strategy

Several reasons are said to be behind ONGC’s change of heart regarding its much-delayed deep-water projects.

First, improved market fundamentals and sustained high crude oil prices have made ONGC rethink its deep-water policy, bringing strategic projects back on the table.

Second, and most important, India’s favourable gas-pricing policy for complex deep-water and offshore assets has significantly improved the economics behind such cost-intensive developments.

Technological advancements over the years have also enabled operators such as ONGC to target complex and deeper offshore developments.

Increased activities

Increased development activity in and around the Krishna Godavari basin could potentially trigger additional exploration and production activities off the country’s east coast, with other key regions including the Andaman basin and the Mahanadi basin likely to be in the spotlight.

One industry expert tells Upstream that having additional offshore infrastructure near the prolific deep-water basin could facilitate future tie-backs to existing infrastructure, igniting the exploitation of oil and gas discoveries that were too small to be developed on a standalone basis.

Increased activity in the Krishna Godavari basin would also facilitate the cost-efficient utilisation of deep-water drilling rigs, which are currently chartered by ONGC on long-term contracts.

Stepping up domestic production

While oil and gas operators in the US and other western nations are moving more cautiously on costly offshore projects, owing to climate and cost concerns, India presents a strong case for greenfield deep-water developments, as the nation races to step up indigenous hydrocarbon production.

India imports more than 87% of its crude oil requirements, denting its trade deficit and leading to further depreciation of its currency vis-a-vis the US dollar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 10% reduction in India’s crude dependence and fresh deep-water projects could boost its domestic production in the coming years.

India’s vast eastern waters, which are mostly unexplored, provide a tremendous opportunity for ONGC to boost production from the region, replacing its dwindling hydrocarbon production from the company’s mature shallow-water west coast fields.