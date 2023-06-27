OPINION: A flurry of major liquefied natural gas deals in the US and Qatar underlines the growing scramble for new long-term energy supplies.

The US has been a particular beneficiary as European oil majors pivot away from Russian pipeline gas following last year’s invasion of Ukraine.

Equinor and TotalEnergies have just agreed major contracts. The Norwegian company signed a new 15-year purchase agreement with Cheniere Energy for 1.75 million tonnes per annum of LNG starting in 2027.

This comes on top of a similar contract penned last year and should help Cheniere press ahead with a financial investment decision to expand its Sabine Pass export terminal in the Gulf of Mexico.