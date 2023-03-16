OPINION: Visitors to last week’s CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston could be forgiven for thinking they were at times listening to politicians canvassing for votes instead of oil and gas executives taking the stage to talk about the business of supplying affordable energy.

The intense focus on renewables and the energy transition only served to reinforce this impression.

Despite the talk, the industry still has problems persuading the public it is serious about the energy switch — a point highlighted by the protester who interrupted TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne’s speech, unfurling a banner and shouting “stop your greenwashing and lies”.