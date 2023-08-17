OPINION: Workers at offshore gas and related liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia have threatened industrial action that could impact LNG exports against the backdrop of leading customer Japan’s already stated concerns about Australia’s ability to remain a reliable supplier of affordable volumes.
Threat of Australian LNG workers strike adds to customer concerns
Reliability of world’s third-largest liquefied natural gas exporter again called into question
17 August 2023 23:32 GMT Updated 18 August 2023 8:24 GMT
