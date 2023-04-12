OPINION: The UK government’s quiet admission that its energy transition efforts will fall short of 2030 climate targets shows that ambitions mean nothing without a sensible road to achieve them.

In a swathe of policy announcements last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government sought to jump start the lagging transition effort.

But the touted ‘green day’ turned out to be more of a fossil fuel-led energy security revamp dressed in climate terms.

Buried in the near 3000 pages released was the admission that the UK would deliver, according to the government’s own estimates, only 92% of emissions reductions legally required by 2030, and about 97% by 2037.