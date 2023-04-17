OPINION: The key barriers to advancing carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the US appears to be shifting from industry-specific logistical issues to federal regulatory delays, especially when it comes to permitting.

Not long ago, industry leaders were saying that the biggest barrier to accelerating full scale CCS projects was the task of getting emitters and sequestration operators on the same page.

With large carbon capture hubs likely to involve shared infrastructure, an unprecedented amount of collaboration seems necessary to move forward with such projects.