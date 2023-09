OPINION: Spain’s Repsol recently became the fourth of Venture Global LNG’s term liquefied natural gas customers to resort to arbitration because of a contractual dispute.

Following in the footsteps — and allegations — of BP, Edison and Shell, Repsol claimed that Venture Global since 2022 has been selling cargoes from phase one of its Calcasieu Pass LNG project in the US into the often more lucrative spot market while failing to meet its contractual obligations.