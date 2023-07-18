OPINION: Praying for warm weather is not an energy policy, according to a leading liquefied natural gas provider at the LNG2023 conference in Vancouver, Canada last week.
How right they are.
Government muddling will leave rich pickings for LNG spot price providers and speculators in years ahead but real hardship for energy consumers around the world
OPINION: Praying for warm weather is not an energy policy, according to a leading liquefied natural gas provider at the LNG2023 conference in Vancouver, Canada last week.
How right they are.