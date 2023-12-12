OPINION: Whether or not Woodside Energy and Santos tie the knot in Australia to create a major global liquefied natural gas production company, the pair must be confident that the debacle affecting both companies’ Australian growth projects will be sorted out.

The chief executives of both companies, Woodside’s Meg O’Neill and Santos’ Kevin Gallagher, have been tearing their hair out this year as their prized projects — Scarborough and Barossa, respectively — have fallen victim to what is being termed “lawfare” in Australia, as the courts have upheld legal claims by protesters that Woodside and Santos have not satisfied their consultation obligations.