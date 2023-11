OPINION: As oil and gas majors roll out their quarterly financial results, all eyes have been on the big mergers and acquisitions that took place in the third quarter of 2023, most notably ExxonMobil’s takeover of Permian basin stalwart Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron’s acquisition of Hess.

The deals sparked a lot of talk of a return to a period of “inorganic” growth in the industry through M&A transactions, a sign that producers are looking to secure a long-term future in hydrocarbons.