Critical subsea damage at a flagship deepwater project operated by Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is likely to cause significant delays to first oil in a major setback for the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Why major delays at a flagship deep-water project are critical for Narendra Modi and India’s energy security
India's rising oil imports are“highly alarming” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he prepares for general elections early next year
11 August 2023 10:02 GMT Updated 11 August 2023 10:27 GMT
