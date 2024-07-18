Will Ukraine soften stance on ending Russian transit gas flows?

Vladimir AfanasievEuropean correspondent at UpstreamFollow meOpinionWill Ukraine soften stance on ending Russian transit gas flows?Contract expiry at end of year could give Ukraine some much-needed leverage in negotiations with MoscowTransit talks: The year-end expiration of the agreement that lets Russian gas flow to some European countries through Ukraine has triggered energy security alarms, as well as thoughts about how Kyiv and Moscow might keep the taps on for a couple more years.Illustration: UPSTREAM/RYTIS DAUKANTAS