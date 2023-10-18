OPINION: China is marking the tenth anniversary of its Belt & Road Initiative this month with much pomp and ceremony. Yet, amid the festivities and gatherings of dignitaries from 140 nations and 30 organisations this week in Beijing, a critical question lingers: how many of the energy co-operation packages being presented genuinely embrace sustainability?

Initiated in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) was designed to harness China’s financial and infrastructure prowess and cultivate a “broad community of shared interests” that spans across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.