For several decades now, a swarm of satellites orbiting the Earth has been collecting and transmitting vast amounts of data about the planet below.

But only relatively recently has this atmospheric array been put to work addressing anthropogenic climate change, and Antoine Rostand can claim to have been among those to spot its potential.

Rostand is founder and chief executive of Kayrros, the Paris-based, self-described environmental intelligence company that uses satellite imagery and digital technologies to map energy and industrial assets around the world.