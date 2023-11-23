Argentina’s President-elect Javier Milei has selected a Tecpetrol executive to lead state-run oil company YPF.

A Milei spokesperson told media outlets that Horacio Marin, who is currently the head of exploration and production at Tecpetrol, will take on the coveted role of YPF chief executive.

Milei, a far-right libertarian, won last Sunday’s run-off presidential election, and will take office on 10 December.

In his first interview after his victory, Milei vowed to privatise YPF, saying this would be one of the first things he would do once in power.

YPF’s shares have gained nearly 55% in the Buenos Aires stock exchange since Milei defeated Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

The Argentine government holds a 51% stake at YPF.