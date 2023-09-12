BP has announced that Bernard Looney has notified the company he has resigned as chief executive with immediate effect.
Murray Auchincloss, the company’s chief financial officer, will act as chief executive on an interim basis.
Chief executive quits; Murray Auchincloss takes over as acting CEO
