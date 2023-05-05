Turret mooring systems for floating oil and gas production vessels are an underappreciated state-of-the-art piece of equipment — something London Marine Consultants' (LMC) managing director Jon Dunstan knows all about from many eventful years in the business.

It is a complex piece of equipment that usually performs quietly and reliably, and this reliability is perhaps why the sector does not get the recognition it deserves.

“Turrets are quite passive, they don’t need dozens of people to operate them. You can leave them to work away on their own, out of sight, out of mind,” says Dunstan.