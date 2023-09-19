Kate Thomson has been appointed BP’s interim chief financial officer, replacing Murray Auchincloss who stepped up to become interim chief executive after last week’s surprise resignation of Bernard Looney.

Looney departed under a cloud after failing to disclose to the supermajor's board the full extent of past relationships with colleagues.

Thomson is currently BP's senior vice president of finance for production and operations, with responsibility for the financial stewardship of and commercial partnering with the business globally.

She has been with BP for 19 years, and previously held a number of senior financial roles, including group treasurer and head of group tax.

Commenting on her appointment, Auchincloss said: “Kate’s experience and skills make her ideally suited to take on the role of interim chief financial officer. She brings deep technical knowledge together with a detailed understanding of BP, and has a first-class track record of leadership across our finance function.

"I look forward to working alongside her as we continue to deliver BP’s strategy.”

Before joining the UK supermajor in 2004, Thomson worked in professional services firms including what was then Ernst & Young as well as Charter.

A qualified chartered accountant, she has been a member of Aker BP's board for the past seven years and also serves on the boards of a number of BP group companies.