Bernard Looney, who resigned on Tuesday evening as BP’s chief executive after failing to disclose previous personal relationships with colleagues, had been with the supermajor since 1991, working his way up from the bottom and securing the coveted top job in 2020.
BP lifer Bernard Looney departs a company he ‘loved working for’ under a cloud
From a farming family in Ireland, Looney was first in his family to attend university
13 September 2023 9:40 GMT Updated 13 September 2023 9:40 GMT
By
in London