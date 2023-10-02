BP’s top executive in the US is leaving the company, the UK supermajor informed employees on Friday just weeks after the resignation of the company’s chief executive Bernard Looney.

Dave Lawler, who has been president of BP America since July 2020, is reportedly leaving the company to pursue other interests, according to an internal memo sent to staff.

“We wanted to share that after nine years of service, Dave Lawler, chairman and president of BP America and chief executive of BPX Energy, has notified us of his intent to pursue new career opportunities outside of BP,” the memo seen by the Financial Times stated.

Lawler is being replaced as head of BP America by Orlando Alvarez, who will continue in his role as senior vice president gas and power trading. Kyle Koontz, BPX’s current vice president development, will take over as the division’s chief executive.

Lawler’s announced departure comes hot on the heels of the recent immediate stepping down of BP’s chief executive Looney, after he failed to disclose relationships with female colleagues.

Since Looney left under a cloud, allegations have surfaced that he had promoted women with whom he had relationships, while the company could now be hit with legal action after the energy giant’s 60,000 pensioners accused Looney of slashing their pension pots.

BP chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss is acting as interim chief executive until the disgraced Looney’s shoes are permanently filled — potentially by an external candidate.