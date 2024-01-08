Shareholders of UK oil major BP have been lobbying for the company to reach out to the chief executive of BAE Systems to take on the top job formerly held by Bernard Looney, according to media reports.

BP has been looking to hire a new chief executive since Looney suddenly resigned last September, after investigations showed evidence of personal relationships he had had with BP staff that he had failed to disclose.

Former chief financial officer under Looney, Murray Auchincloss, has since taken the helm as interim chief executive — a role he still covers pending a formal appointment.

Sky News reported that some BP shareholders have sought to persuade the board to approach Charles Woodburn for the top job.

Woodburn is currently chief executive of UK headquartered BAE Systems, the country’s largest military aerospace and arms manufacturer, and one of Europe’s top defence contractors.

He has held this role since 2017. Previously, he spent several years at SLB (formerly Schulmberger) in a number of oil and gas related positions.

The Sky News report did not clarify whether Woodburn had been formally approached by BP, or not.

Analysts previously said current interim chief Auchincloss was a favourite candidate for the job. Other contenders previously mentioned included BP’s head of trading and shipping Carol Howle, and Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, who leads gas, power and renewables.

Last month, BP said Bernard Looney “knowingly misled the board” when he failed to disclose the extent of his relationships, and found he committed “serious misconduct”.

The board dismissed him effective 13 December, a decision that would see Looney forfeiting pay, pension, bonuses and shares worth over £32.4 million ($40.7 million), according to BP’s own calculations.