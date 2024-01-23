UK supermajor BP looks set to appoint Kate Thomson as chief financial officer, completing a leadership reshuffle that started after the abrupt resignation last September of Bernard Looney as chief executive.

According to a Reuters report, the board is expected to decide on the appointment before BP reports its fourth quarter and full 2023 results on 6 February.

Thomson was appointed interim financial boss a week after Murray Auchincloss took the helm of the company four months ago, when Looney stepped down for failing to disclose past relationships with employees.

Thomson joined BP nearly 20 years ago and had previously led the finances of BP’s oil and gas production and operations division, and prior to that she was accountable for commercial support at the company’s group risk and insurance solutions area.

Thomson also serves as director at Aker BP and is the executive sponsor of the company’s working families business resource group for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Auchincloss served as financial director under Looney and was named permanent chief executive last week, pledging to stick with BP’s energy transition plans.