UK supermajor BP has short-listed three internal candidates to replace Bernard Looney as the company’s chief executive, according to a Reuters report.

BP was thrown into turmoil after Looney resigned on 12 September for failing to disclose relationships with employees and leaving no clear succession plan in place.

The company’s people and governance committee is now focused internally on three options, including officially turning interim boss Murray Auchincloss as the new chief executive.

Other alternatives, sources told Reuters, is to appoint BP head of trading and shipping Carol Howle or the company’s head of customers and products Emma Delaney to the top role.

The committee, headed by BP chairman Helge Lund, is expected to reach a decision in the coming weeks.

Howle or Delaney would become the first woman to lead one of the five top Western oil and gas companies.

An internal appointment would also signal board support for continuing BP’s current strategy, which aims to slash carbon emissions, build up renewables and clean fuel capacity while cutting oil and gas production by 2030.