Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former petroleum minister of Nigeria, has been charged with bribery offences following an investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and will appear in a London court in six weeks’ time.
Cash, Cartier and Louis Vuitton: Former Nigeria petroleum minister charged with bribery in UK
London resident Diezani Alison-Madueke, who held the oil and gas portfolio under ex-Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan, will appear in court in October
23 August 2023 10:33 GMT Updated 23 August 2023 11:02 GMT
By
in London