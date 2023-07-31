Chevron kicked off the second-quarter earnings report season with the announcement of several “senior leadership changes” and one big surprise: waiving the mandatory retirement age of 65, allowing Mike Wirth, chief executive since 2018, to carry on in the top spot indefinitely.
Chevron term-limit waiver shows faith in chief executive Mike Wirth’s low-key style
Mandatory retirement rule scrapped for chief executive in midst of ‘turbulent’ industry environment
31 July 2023 16:58 GMT Updated 31 July 2023 16:58 GMT
