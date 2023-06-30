Australian contractor Worley appoints Chevron veteran Joe Geagea to its board to replace Chris Haynes, who has elected to retire with effect from today (30 June 2023).

Worley on Friday confirmed that Haynes has decided to retire after 11 years on its board and that Geagea would join as an independent non-executive director, effective as of 1 July.

His appointment as a member of Worley’s Nominations Committee and the People and Remuneration Committee, follows an extensive career at US supermahor Chevron where he most recently held the role of senior advisor to chief executive, Mike Wirth.

“We are delighted Joe has agreed to join the Worley board. [He] addresses several key skillsets required by the board as Worley capitalises on the opportunities provided by the energy transition,” said Worley chair, John Grill.

“Joe’s significant international experience with his strong skills in organisational transformation and breadth of experience in energy, strategy and complex projects are valuable and complementary additions to the board. We welcome Joe and look forward to his contribution.”

The contractor noted that this change of personnel continues its process of board renewal to ensure the board has the appropriate mix of skills and competencies to capture the opportunities presented by the global energy transition and to support its transformational strategy.

“We thank Chris for his long and dedicated service… [he] brought deep industry knowledge and a strong operational perspective to the board. In his role as inaugural chair of Worley’s Health, Safety and Sustainability Committee, Chris was instrumental in driving Worley’s safety culture, championing the safety of our people and those with whom we work,” added Grill.