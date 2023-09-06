Art Millholland has been replaced as chief executive of London and Toronto-listed junior Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (COPL), which is in serious financial difficulties, and will now look after an affiliate company in the US.
Former Oilexco boss Art Millholland steps aside as Canadian Overseas Petroleum grapples with 'serious financial difficulties'
6 September 2023 12:56 GMT Updated 6 September 2023 14:52 GMT
