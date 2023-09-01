Newly appointed UK Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho’s rise in the Conservative Party ranks has been remarkably swift — a trajectory that has taken the 38-year-old from a parliamentary seat to a top-level Cabinet position in less than four years.
Claire Coutinho: Rising Tory star has her work cut out to tackle the energy and climate challenges in her new job title
Incoming Energy Security Secretary and Sunak loyalist must navigate intraparty rift over net-zero strategy and larger debate on the North Sea industry’s future
1 September 2023 11:02 GMT Updated 1 September 2023 11:55 GMT
By
in London