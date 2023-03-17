All eyes in the UK oil and gas industry are on a disgruntled Linda Cook who, as chief executive of the country’s largest producer Harbour Energy, is reconfiguring the company’s growth plan due to the negative impacts of the UK Energy Profit Levy.

Cook presented Harbour’s 2022 financial results last week with all guns blazing about her company’s annual profits being “wiped out” by the UK levy, and the negative side-effects for the UK oil and gas sector which is so essential to the country’s energy security.