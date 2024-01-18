Angola’s attorney general has laid fresh criminal charges against Isabel Dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the country’s former president, alleging she was involved in embezzlement, fraud, influence peddling and money laundering when head of state oil company Sonangol between 2016 and 2017.

Dos Santos was removed from her position at Sonangol in November 2017 by President Joao Lourenco whose government, since then, appears to have been pursuing the family and friends of the late head of state Jose Eduardo Dos Santos, as part of a broader anti-corruption drive.