EnQuest has hired its chief financial officer to become chief executive of a subsidiary that is focused on new energy and existing infrastructure, and has named a new chief financial officer.

On Thursday, the UK independent said its current chief financial officer, Salman Malik, will become chief executive of Veri Energy.

Malik will remain as an executive director on EnQuest’s board, ensuring ongoing alignment with the parent company’s corporate strategy and net-zero commitment.

Salman joined EnQuest in 2013 and is responsible for the group’s strategy, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions.

He said: “I am passionate about energy transition and committed to establishing Veri as a leading infrastructure and new-energy company.

“Veri’s initial focus will remain on leveraging EnQuest’s capabilities to progress world-scale decarbonisation and new-energy projects, including carbon capture and storage, green hydrogen and electrification at the Sullom Voe Terminal.”

The appointments are deemed as the logical next step in the strategic evolution of EnQuest’s ambitions to build an infrastructure and new-energy business in a capital-light manner, while providing Veri the opportunity to leverage support from financial and strategic partnerships.

EnQuest also announced the appointment of Jonathan Copus, who will become EnQuest’s chief financial officer on 1 February.

Copus is also recommended for election to the EnQuest board as an executive director at the company’s annual general meeting next year.

Copus has a technical background in geology and geoscience alongside 10 years of capital markets experience.

He served seven years as chief executive at Getech Group. Previously, he also spent four years as a chief financial officer at Salamander Energy.

EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu highlighted the importance of the appointments for the future of Veri Energy and for EnQuest.

“In his new role as chief executive of Veri, I look forward to working together with Salman as chairman in this important new growth area for the group and I am excited about the future of Veri Energy as a key contributor on our energy transition path,” he said of Malik’s appointment.

“Jonathan Copus brings considerable knowledge to EnQuest, with a broad background in the energy and natural resource sectors built through technical, finance, operational and commercial roles in both large and small organisations,” Bseisu said.