ExxonMobil has not yet determined who will take charge of its combined shale oil and gas business after it acquires shale operator Pioneer Natural Resources in a $59.5 billion deal that it disclosed Wednesday, but it has delegated temporary responsibility for the shale business after executive David Scott stepped back from his duties, senior vice president Neil Chapman said Wednesday.
ExxonMobil delegates shale duties after executive's arrest, targets 'integrated organisation' after Pioneer purchase
'It's very, very important that we take the best of both organisations, and that's the way we'll look at the transition,' says senior vice president
11 October 2023 16:09 GMT Updated 11 October 2023 16:28 GMT
By