An key oil executive working in Egypt has been sacked by his company after it completed a probe into certain financial matters.

Toronto-listed junior SDX Energy announced Monday that, following the completion of an investigation into the conduct of one of its senior employees in Egypt, "the company has terminated the employment of the individual".

The name and position of the person were not revealed in stock exchange filings in both London and Toronto.

Details of the probe were first unveiled by SDX on 24 May when it said the person concerned had been suspended.

The May statement said SDX was been made aware that a senior employee within pone of its local operations was recently suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

The statement said the employee in question had "sent an email raising concerns around certain in-country financial operations — including certain matters relating to local tax compliance — to some of the company's stakeholders".

Article continues below the advert

Having undertaken an initial review of the allegations, SDX's board at the time said it believes the concerns were "substantially without merit" and were "being dealt with in the normal course of business".

SDX's May statement added that it had received advice from local tax compliance specialists, including a 'Big Four' accounting firm, about the alleged matters and "strongly believes it complies with all local tax requirements" and was "taking all appropriate steps to protect its position".

SDX has received multiple offers for its oil and gas assets in Egypt and is evaluating its next steps.