A veteran executive of Saudi Aramco has joined the board of US based investment firm EIG, as the fund seeks to expand its portfolio further in Middle East and Africa markets.

Abdulaziz Al-Gudaimi, who was executive vice president of corporate development at Aramco before retiring from the position last December, will join EIG as senior advisor and chairman for the Middle East & North Africa operations.

The investor said Al-Gudaimi’s expertise in energy markets will support EIG’s decision-making as it seeks to expand further in the region.

“His deep sector expertise and wealth of experience in MENA will be instrumental for EIG in sourcing additional investment opportunities across critical energy and energy-related infrastructure,” said R. Blair Thomas, EIG chief executive.

During his time at Aramco, Al-Gudaimi also held roles of senior vice president of downstream and vice president of power systems.

After leaving the company last year, he took a position as director at Vision Invest Holding and Saudi Alfransi Bank – both roles he currently holds.