Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO has appointed Christopher Spencer as managing director of the company after Bjorn Dale stepped down.

Spencer has been DNO’s chief operating officer since 2021 and the change was branded a planned management transition.

Executive chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said Spencer “will provide strong leadership as DNO builds up its position in the North Sea even as he continues to be fully engaged in driving our operations (in Iraqi Kurdistan and Ivory Coast)”.

“He is not just hands-on, he is hands-in.”

Before joining the oil and gas operator six years ago, Spencer served as chief executive of Rocksource and in various commercial and technical roles at Shell and BP.

He is a chartered engineer with the UK’s Institution of Chemical Engineers.

Outgoing managing director Dale joined DNO in 2011 as a corporate lawyer bedfore his appointments as general counsel and managing director.

DNO said he will continue to advise the company on legal and commercial matters for a period of six months following Spencer’s appointment.

The Norwegian operator participated in six discovery wells since 2021 offshore Norway, adding a total of 100 million barrels of oil equivalent net to DNO.