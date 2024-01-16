Ed Story, the founder of the UK-listed international oil and gas producer Pharos Energy credited with the company's tremendous success in Vietnam, has died.

Story established Soco International and listed the company in 1997 on the London Stock Exchange with its initial focus on Vietnam, Yemen, Mongolia and Tunisia.

He was understood to be 80 years of age.

On his retirement as chief executive in early 2022 the company had already changed its name to Pharos, and he remained president of the Vietnam business.

Chairman John Martin said at the time that Story had made a “considerable contribution” over many years.

“Ed’s leadership of this company, which over his tenure has returned $526 million of capital to shareholders, has set the foundation for Pharos’ next phase of growth,” Martin added.

Story's career is understood to have started at Exxon (now ExxonMobil), where he held various positions including seven years resident in the Far East.

He was formerly the vice president and chief financial officer of Superior Oil Company, a co-founder and vice chairman of Conquest Exploration Company and a co-founder and president of Snyder Oil Corporation’s international subsidiary.

Pharos said today that Pharos had “noted with great sadness the death of its founder, Ed Story, in December 2023”.

“Since retiring as chief executive in March 2022, Ed had remained active as part of the team dealing with Vietnam and his responsibilities will now pass to Vincent Duignan, the group exploration manager and general manager South East Asia,” the company added.