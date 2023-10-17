Long-time Goldman Sachs executive Jeffery Currie has been been appointed by the board of Tor Olav Troim-controlled Borr Drilling.

Currie has just retired from the US investment bank after a 27-year career, Borr Drilling said in a statement on 17 October.

"After decades of analysing the trends that shape global commodity markets, I am now focused on the themes that are key to energy transition,” Currie said in a statement.

“One such theme is developing clean fast cycle production in the Middle East. Borr Drilling, a company I have known for years, can do this at scale with low costs.

"It owns the most modern fleet in the industry and focuses on quick payback and efficient shallow water wells in the world’s most prolific reservoirs in an environmentally responsible manner.”

For the last 15 years, Currie has been a partner and the global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs.

Article continues below the advert

In that role he was responsible for conducting research on commodity market dynamics in the context of corporate risk management programs, short and long-term commodity investment strategies, and asset allocation.

Currie also held roles as the European co-head of economics, commodities, and strategy research between 2010 and 2012.

Since his retirement, Currie has joined the board of Abaxx Technologies and The University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute, where he serves as the chairman of the advisory board.

Before joining Goldman Sachs, Currie taught undergraduate and graduate level courses in microeconomics and econometrics at The University of Chicago and served as the associate editor of Resource and Energy Economics.

Currie earned a PhD in economics from The University of Chicago in 1996.

In addition, the board has appointed chief executive Patrick Schorn as a new director of Borr Drilling.

Schorn became CEO of Borr Drilling in September 2020, after serving as a director of the board since January 2018.