Iraqi Kurdistan-focused Gulf Keystone Petroleum has named Gabriel Papineau-Legris as the company’s chief financial officer and executive director to replace the retiring Ian Weatherdon.

Gabriel, who is currently serving as chief commercial officer at Gulf Keystone, joined the company in 2016 with strong private equity and investment banking credentials.

Weatherdon, following a distinguished international career spanning 35 years, will not seek re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in June. He assumed the role of CFO at Gulf Keystone in January 2020.

Company chairman Martin Angle said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Ian for his substantial contribution over the past four years.

“He has played a key role in strengthening GKP’s balance sheet and achieving industry leading returns to shareholders during our profitable growth phase.

“He has also managed the company’s liquidity very successfully during difficult times, including Covid and the ITP (Iraq Turkey Pipeline) shut-in.

“We wish Ian well for his deserved retirement and welcome Gabriel as the new CFO and board member.”