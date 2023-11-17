For someone whose work concerns things that operate mostly well out of sight, Mads Hjelmeland has had a very visible climb up the ladder at OneSubsea.

Gas is going to be a critical transition fuel for the foreseeable future. Mads Hjelmeland

The subsea technologies and processing systems business in SLB recently formalised a joint venture with Norway’s Aker Solutions and Subsea7, and Hjelmeland, who has held a series of executive positions at the company since joining in 2014, last month was named chief executive of the joint venture, which retains the OneSubsea name.