Ithaca Energy chief executive Alan Bruce has agreed with the UK-based oil and gas company's board of directors that he will step down to pursue new opportunities, the company said on Friday.

Ithaca is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the UK North Sea, with average daily output of 71,048 barrels of oil equivalent in the first nine months of 2023.

The company is a partner in the largest oil and gas development in the UK, Rosebank, and the owner of the second largest, Cambo.

During his time as chief executive, Bruce led Ithaca Energy through an initial public offering and first year as a listed company.

The company listed in London in November 2022 and its shares are now sharply lower than its debut price.

Ithaca's chief financial officer Iain Lewis will take on the role of interim chief executive with immediate effect. Lewis will also remain in his current position as CFO, working alongside executive chairman Gilad Myerson, until a new chief executive is in place.

"The board will progress with a formal search process to appoint a new chief executive officer as soon as possible," the company said in a statement.

“The Ithaca Energy board thank Alan for his hard work and strategic insight over the last two and a half years and wish him well for the future," said Myerson.

"I am extremely proud of what Ithaca Energy has accomplished over the past several years, with the company now established as one of the largest independent operators in the UK,” said Bruce.