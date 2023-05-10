Lamprell has appointed industry veteran and McDermott International’s former senior vice president Ian Prescott as the contractor’s new chief executive officer.

Prescott announced his latest career move on his personal LinkedIn account, stating he is now Lamprell’s CEO based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates – a position he took up last month.

The oil, gas and renewable energies contractor’s main fabrication facilities are in Hamriyah in the UAE although it also has joint venture facilities in Saudi Arabia.

It is not known what has become of Lamprell’s former CEO, Christopher McDonald, whose own LinkedIn account shows him to still be in the same role at Lamprell which he had held since September 2016.

Upstream has approached Lamprell for comment.

Prescott’s career has seen him based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, during his three-year tenure with McDermott. Directly prior he worked for SNC-Lavalin in Singapore although Prescott is no stranger to Dubai, having been based there for five years when he was chief executive of Global Process Systems.