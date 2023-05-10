Oil, gas and renewable energies contractor Lamprell has appointed industry veteran and McDermott International’s former senior vice president Ian Prescott as its new chief executive.

Prescott announced his latest career move on his personal LinkedIn account, stating he is now Lamprell’s chief executive based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates — a position he took up last month.

Lamprell’s main fabrication facilities are in Hamriyah in the UAE, although it also has joint venture facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Confirming Prescott’s appointment, a Lamprell spokesperson told Upstream that, following the transition to becoming a private company in the second half of 2022, Lamprell made changes in its senior management team “and we are delighted to have Ian Prescott join us” as the new group chief executive.

“Ian brings more than 30 years of international experience managing multi-billion dollar businesses and projects, spanning across the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, power and water industries and demonstrating a particular expertise in developing and implementing strategies to turn companies around,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Lamprell sees many great opportunities in the company’s “main addressable markets”, namely oil and gas, and renewables.

“This appointment will help Lamprell to achieve its strategic goals in these sectors. With support from shareholders, the board and other key stakeholders, Ian will define and lead the business towards a successful future, as we rebuild Lamprell into a sustainable and successful organisation.”

Industry sources suggested there could be also some newcomers to the company’s board of directors as part of its strategic revamp after becoming private.

It is not known what has become of Lamprell’s former chief executive, Christopher McDonald, whose own LinkedIn account shows him to still be in the same role at Lamprell which he had held since September 2016.

Prescott’s career has seen him based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, during his three-year tenure with McDermott. Directly prior, he worked for SNC-Lavalin in Singapore, although Prescott is no stranger to Dubai, having been based there for five years when he was chief executive of Global Process Systems.

* Updated to include comment from Lamprell.