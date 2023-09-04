A landmark criminal trial is set to begin in Sweden tomorrow, centred on allegations that one of the country’s top energy executives and a Swiss colleague were “complicit in grave war crimes” at the turn of the century in what was Sudan.
Landmark trial: Oilmen accused of ‘complicity in grave war crimes’ head to court
Alex Schneiter and Ian Lundin face a two-and-a-half year trial over allegations of ‘aiding and abetting a serious violation of international law’
4 September 2023 9:48 GMT Updated 4 September 2023 11:21 GMT
By
in London