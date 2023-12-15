Oslo and New York-listed drilling contractor Seadrill is shutting up shop in the UK, having decided to close its London office, and is consolidating its corporate office in Houston in the US.

Confirming this strategic move, Seadrill said its chief operating and technology officer, Leif Nelson, would not be relocating to Houston and is instead leaving the company.

In connection with Nelson’s departure, Marcel Wieggers has been promoted to senior vice president — operations, reporting directly to Seadrill’s chief executive Simon Johnson. Wieggers has been with the Bermuda-domiciled rig owner since 2009.

Seadrill claims to have the most modern fleet of all the major offshore drillers.

The company said its versatile fleet includes drillships, jack-ups and semi-submersibles “fit for shallow to ultra-deepwater areas, in both harsh and benign environments”.