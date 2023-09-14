In the ever-evolving world of offshore engineering, Penglai Jutal Offshore Engineering Heavy Industries (PJOE) continues to make waves, not just for its fabrication capabilities for liquefied natural gas and floating production modules and mooring systems, but also with a visionary approach to offshore wind.
Liu Dongtao transforming Chinese fabrication stalwart PJOE
Penglai Jutal Offshore Engineering president rapidly diversifying company to include full FPSO module services and offshore wind initiatives
14 September 2023 23:05 GMT Updated 14 September 2023 23:05 GMT
By
in Singapore