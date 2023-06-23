The oilfield services company known for decades as Schlumberger made the move to rebrand as SLB last year amid an industry-wide decarbonisation push.

The new name — along with a preference for “global technology company” over oilfield services — was meant to make a strong case for the venerable company’s growing portfolio of low-carbon and new-energy technologies.

Abdellah Merad, executive vice president of core services and equipment at SLB, tells Upstream that the rebrand was a “natural evolution” for the company, which was already taking strides to commit to the energy transition.