Leong Wei Hung has been announced as the new chief executive of Singapore LNG (SLNG), succeeding Tan Soo Koong with effect from 7 April.

To allow for a period of transition, Leong will assume the role of chief executive (designate) of SLNG from 1 February.

Industry veteran Leong has been a non-executive director of SLNG’s board since May 2022 and, in this capacity, he has been playing an important role in guiding SLNG’s strategic directions.

Prior to this, he had a career spanning more than 28 years with Shell, where he served in various roles across several portfolios in refining, chemicals, trading and supply, based in Singapore and the UK.

“We have been keeping a look-out for a possible new CEO as part of a planned succession process. We are fortunate that Wei Hung has agreed to take on the role and continue the good work that has been achieved so far,” commented SLNG chairman Tang Kin Fei.

“He is a well-regarded veteran of the industry, is passionate about SLNG and is eager to take the company to new heights. SLNG is in good hands.”

The incumbent chief executive will be retiring on 6 April.

Tan joined SLNG in April 2019 and, during his tenure, he has set the company on a forward-looking course towards ‘Catalysing New Possibilities in the Energy Transition’ — meeting the infrastructure and operational requirements for future energy needs, advancing the growth of the LNG eco-system and facilitating new energy developments and innovations.

Tan was instrumental in driving operational safety and reliability, championing business and digital transformation, and advocating people development at SLNG, the company said on Wednesday.