Nick Walker has started his new role as chief executive of one of Norway's most important operators which is on a trajectory of significant growth.

Walker's first day of leading Vaar Energi was on 5 September, and the company announced he would lead Vaar "through our coming growth phase and deliver on our strategic ambition, which remains firm".

"He brings with him over 30 years of international experience from technical, commercial and executive leadership, and will spearhead our strategy execution, market engagement and stakeholder management."

Walker was recently the chief executive of Lundin Energy until mid-2022 when the company was acquired by Aker BP.

He has previously worked for BP, Talisman Energy, Africa Oil Corp and Vedanta - Cairn Oil & Gas.

Vaar said Norway was "the perfect country" for Walker who is a keen alpine skier.

Walker has replaced Torger Rod as chief executive, with Rod taking up the position of chief operating officer.

"I look forward to working with Nick. We are both very passionate about the company, about people, the importance of teams, the role of our industry and we share the same values," said Rod.

In June, Vaar announced it will boost its reserves and production significantly following its $2.3 billion agreement to acquire Neptune Energy's Norway business.